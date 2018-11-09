Suspended Oklahoma police chief has been fired by mayor

HARTSHORNE, Okla. – An eastern Oklahoma police chief who was suspended with pay more than a month ago has now been fired.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that Hartshorne Mayor Joy Cline sent Jeremy Pierce a letter on Wednesday, firing him as police chief.

Cline told the newspaper that she received legal advice before terminating Pierce “for the good of the service.”

Pierce’s attorney, Blake Lynch, said he is preparing an appeal and that he’s “baffled” by the situation.

Pierce was police chief in the Pittsburg County town of about 2,000 since May 2017 when he was appointed after voters approved a proposal for the position to be appointed rather than elected.