× Tulsa sees high prices for medical weed with scarce supply

TULSA, Okla. – A limited supply of medical marijuana in Tulsa means patients are paying premium and businesses are running out of products.

The Tulsa World reports Healthy Buds Dispensary in Tulsa sells out of medical marijuana faster than owner Michael Monroe can restock from his Oklahoma City grower.

Monroe said the few growers ready for production have begun raising prices.

Danna Malone owns Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. She said most of the state’s medical marijuana industry is waiting to sell products until January, after most of the harvests are projected to be completed.

Malone said most businesses are waiting because of the high prices but she’s also turned down purchasing some medical marijuana because she was unsure if it was tested and didn’t know its quality.