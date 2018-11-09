Turkey’s trek about town continues, even as mayoral proclamation ensures fowl doesn’t run afoul of city codes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - A turkey -- or turkeys -- continues to captivate city residents, and has even received an official reprieve from city officials.

Nicknamed "N.A.P.," after The Village's "Nuisance Abatement Pending" signs, the female turkey -- a jenny -- can often be found pecking around people's yards, going door-to-door, or flying up on a home's roof to check out the surroundings.

"I think she's either looking for a tom, or trying to get away from a tom," said Earlene Werner, referring to a male turkey, who said she's seen the female

walking around her neighbor's yard. "I'm not quite sure."

The turkey -- or turkeys -- has been found roaming around The Village's neighborhoods for about the last two months, and has even received some

protection from city officials.

"The residents have really had fun tracking and following it," said The Village Mayor Sonny Wilkinson. "Thanksgiving's a dangerous time for turkeys."

Which is why Wilkinson even put out an official mayoral proclamation, to ensure the bird doesn't end up on the other end of a turkey baster, and doesn't run afoul of any city codes.

"No hunting. But also wanted to give it the right to gobble before 7 a.m., take flight whenver it wanted and be off a leash," he said. "This has been an opportunity for people to come together and have some fun."

Kirsten Lindsay, who said she's seen the bird about half a dozen times, agreed.

"She doesn't seem to be afraid of people, she's really comfortable when you approach her. She's just kind of hanging, doing her thing," said Lindsay, who is one of a number of people who have posted their encounters with NAP on a private city Facebook group.

"There's all this talk now in the neighborhood about turkeys, their habits, that they like to travel in pairs or packs," Lindsay said. "With everything else that's going on in the world, everybody's just gets so excited about the turkey sightings and everyone has kind of rallied around her. What's she eating? Where's she going? How's she doing? It's just fun."