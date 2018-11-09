U.S. Marshals to release updates on search for suspected murderer, fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are expected release updates Friday afternoon in relation to a 2013 homicide case.

Luis Frias is accused of murdering his wife, Janett Reyna, on August 8, 2013 and fleeing from prosecution. According to investigators, Reyna was stabbed to death in a Blackwell, Oklahoma apartment.

Reyna was 29 years old at the time.

The U.S. Marshals said they "remain committed to finding Luis Frias and bringing him to justice."

A press conference is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City.