Woman pleads no contest to charges connected to Garvin County murder

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was arrested in connection with a Garvin County murder in 2016 has pleaded no contest to the charges.

In December of 2016, Bladen Wright admitted to shooting his cousin, Allen Counts, in the back of the head. A short time later, prosecutors charged Bladen’s mother and brother with trying to help cover up the crime.

Desiree Wright and Tavis Wright were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and accessory to murder after they allegedly lied to police about the murder.

Witnesses told police that they heard Desiree and her sons talking about getting their stories straight before police arrived on the scene.

According to the affidavit, the story they came up with was that the boys had been throwing garbage and things into a fire, even possibly bullets, when one of the bullets may have accidentally exploded, striking Counts in the back of the head.

However, Bladen later admitted to police that he shot Counts. Bladen told police that Counts had been shooting at him with a BB gun, so he got a 12-gauge shotgun and shot Counts in the back of the head.

According to KXII, Desiree Wright has pleaded no contest to the charges against her.

Her sentencing is set for Jan. 7.

Bladen Wright's trial is also scheduled for January.