World War II-era plane on display in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A World War II-era plane now has a new home in Midwest City.

On Friday morning, Midwest City officials dedicated a C-47 Skytrain at the Veterans Memorial inside Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

The aircraft was one of more than 5,000 planes manufactured at the Douglas Aircraft Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City and saw service during World War II.

Officials say it was used in the D-Day mission on June 6, 1944 to carry 17 infantry paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division as part of the Allied Forces invasion of northern France.