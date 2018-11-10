× Bedlam Tied After One Quarter

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are tied 14-14 after one quarter of Bedlam at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

On the first snap of the game, Trey Sermon broke loose for a gain of 60 yards down the right sideline to the OSU 15-yard line.

Three plays later, Sermon scored from a yard out on a wildcat formation and OU led 7-0 with 13:16 to play.

On Oklahoma State’s first possession, Robert Barnes was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty, giving OSU the ball at midfield.

Taylor Cornelius went deep to Tylan Wallace for a 49-yard gain to the OU one, and Justice Hill scored on the next play to tie the game at 7 with 11:59 to play.

Oklahoma answered by going 75 yards in 7 plays, with the big play a 31-yard pass from Murray to Carson Meier.

That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks and the Sooners led 14-7 with 9:06 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State’s response was a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with Cornelius passing to Tyron Johnson, who made a leaping catch for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 5:30 to play in the first quarter.

Murray is 8-for-8 for 122 yards, while Cornelius is 7-for-9 for 138 yards.

Sermon has 76 yards rushing on 6 carries, while Wallace has 3 catches for 139 yards.

Oklahoma has won three straight Bedlam games and 13 of the last 15.