ODOC searching for two OKC fugitives

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jason Jones and Kale Knight walked away Tuesday from Carver Transitional Center halfway house in Oklahoma City.

Jones was serving time on a variety of Oklahoma County sentences for crimes including possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, conspiracy and grand larceny.

Jones, also known as “J-Bone,” is described as white, 6-feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Knight was incarcerated for Canadian and Oklahoma County sentences for second-degree burglary, felony drug possession, firearm possession and forgery.

He is described as white, 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

While the two left the facility at the same time, it is not clear they are out together.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.