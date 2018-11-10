× Police: A fight between brothers ends in homicide

ENID, Okla. – Enid Police are investigating a homicide that started as a fight between brothers around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators have learned that Saburo Williams, 33, was stabbed twice with a kitchen knife by his brother Walton Williams, 40, and later died from his injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

Walton Williams, the suspect, was later located in the 500 block of W. Cherry.

Williams was booked in the Garfield County Detention Center on the complaint of 1st Degree Murder.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Enid Police Department at 580-242-7000, Facebook, Garfield County Crime Stoppers 580-233-6233, or send text message tips to CRIMES (274-637) using the keyword ENID. You may request to remain anonymous.