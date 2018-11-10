Police investigating officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY– It was around 5:44 Saturday evening when a call came that a man wearing camoflague was walking around SW 59 with a gun.

Police arrived to the scene to confront the man.

Officers gave orders to the suspect to drop his weapon. Captain Bo Mathews said the incident about 30 minutes.

At this point we aren’t sure if the suspect pointed his gun at police but Mathews said it was shown and police fired their weapons.

Three officers fired their guns.

Police say they are reviewing body camera video and they have about six officers who were on the scene that witnessed the shooting.

No officers were shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where police say he’ll likely survive his injuries