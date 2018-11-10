Police say fight between brothers turned deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Enid Police investigated a homicide on Saturday morning, when Saburo Williams was stabbed twice and died from his injuries. Police have arrested Williams' brother, Walton Williams, who is believed to be responsible for the crime.

"It seems like a quiet neighborhood, they just fought a lot," said one neighbor.

Tahsha said the brothers would fight all the time. She didn't want us to identify her out of fear of retaliation.

"They normally get noisy but not that noisy," said Tahsha.

She said heard banging and yelling all the way from inside her home.

Tahsha said the fight felt different Saturday morning.

"They were fighting really good and it just lasted for over an hour of fighting," said Tahsha.

Officers were called to the area of 200 W. Ash around 2:57 a.m. regarding a report of a stabbing. The caller reported someone had been stabbed and they were requesting an ambulance.

Officers arrived and learned that Walton Williams had stabbed his brother. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Tahsha said she couldn't believe what she saw when she stepped outside.

"His arms were all the way down just flopped on the side and you can tell he was hurt," she said.

Walton Williams allegedly fled the scene after the incident but was later located in the 500 block of W. Cherry.

Tahsha said it's tragic to hear a fight between family could turn so deadly.

"It's kind of sad, it really was. It bothers me, family shouldn't hurt family," said Tahsha.

Walton Williams was arrested for the murder of his brother Saburo Williams. Williams was booked in the Garfield County Detention Center on the complaint of First Degree Murder.