Thunder Winning Streak Ends in Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 7-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night, as the Dallas Mavericks hit 14 three-pointers on their way to a 111-96 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Thunder trailed by just one after one quarter, then fell behind by 24 points in the second quarter and never recovered.

OKC ended the first half on a 12-0 run to trim the halftime deficit to 57-45, but the Thunder could never get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The Mavericks made 14 of 29 from three-point range and shot 56 percent from the field overall.

The Thunder were just 9-for-34 from 3-point range for 27 percent and were just 39 percent overall from the field.

Paul George and Steven Adams led OKC with 20 points and 13 rebounds each.

Two other Thunder players were in double figure scoring, with Dennis Schroder scoring 17 and Jerami Grant 13.

Both Schroder and George were 8-for-21 from the field.

OKC was once again without Russell Westbrook, still recovering from his sprained left ankle.

This was his third straight game to miss.

The Mavs were led by Luka Doncic, who had 22 points, while J.J. Barea added 21.

Seven different Mavericks made a 3-pointer.

OKC drops to 7-5 on the season.

The Thunder return home for a pair of games at Chesapeake Arena, playing Phoenix on Monday at 7:00 pm and New York Wednesday at 7:00 pm.