OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – According to a report, alcohol may have played a role in a crash that killed two people over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 2:20 a.m. near Henryetta, Oklahoma.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but troopers say a 37-year-old woman and her 38-year-old passenger died at the scene from their injuries.

A report states the driver’s condition is still under investigation, but an odor of alcohol was present.

Officials are still investigating.