Brazen thieves targeted a Del City home and get away with thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

DEL CITY Okla — A metro family comes home to find their house ransacked.

A group of brazen thieves targeted a Del City home and they got away with more than $8 thousand dollars’ worth of stuff.

Lainey Burkett said it happened Friday, she got off work early and noticed her home was a mess.

“I came home early from work and I just walked in and saw my couch cushions were everywhere, TV was gone,” Burkett said

She said she knew immediately what happened and call Del City police. She looked around her house and saw a back window was kicked out, she said she believes that’ how the thieves got inside.

She said they got away with the family TV, her wedding and engagement ring, gaming system, pictures and a whole lot more.

Burkett said the alleged crooks were caught on camera.

You can see them walking the neighborhood near this silver Chevy Silverado, which Burkett believes to be the getaway car.

One person you can see feeding the family’s fish outside before knocking on the door to see if anyone was home.

“About 10:30, I looked back because we had a doorbell camera and somebody come up and knocked on the front door, so that was when they first showed up,” said Burkett.

She said they returned about an hour later, “about 11:30 we have another guy walking in the house through the front door, so they broke the window, opened the front door and was just back and forth.”

Now the family is hoping these pictures will help catch the thieves.

“For somebody to just come during the day, take all your stuff out of your house like that, and be so brazen about it because they were here for a long time; they were walking in and out of my front door,” said Burkett.

The family is asking people to be on the lookout for the silver truck and if you recognize the suspects to call Del City police.