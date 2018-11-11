× Crews extinguish house fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vacant home in northeast Oklahoma City was nearly destroyed after it caught fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to the home near NE 23rd and Kelley just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy fire conditions at the rear of the home and a door was also open.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched the home. Nobody was found inside.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The structure is valued at $30,000 with an estimated $20,000 loss.

There were no injuries.