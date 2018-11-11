Crews extinguish house fire in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A vacant home in northeast Oklahoma City was nearly destroyed after it caught fire overnight.
Fire crews responded to the home near NE 23rd and Kelley just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say when firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy fire conditions at the rear of the home and a door was also open.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched the home. Nobody was found inside.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.
The structure is valued at $30,000 with an estimated $20,000 loss.
There were no injuries.