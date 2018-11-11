× Happy Veterans Day! Restaurants offering free meals for those who have served

Happy Veterans Day to all who have served our country!

Several restaurants are giving away free meals and deals for active-service military members and veterans on November 11.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military are invited to visit their local Applebee’s on November 11 to enjoy a free full-size entrée from a selection of eight fan favorites: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Active and retired Armed Service members can get an order of small wings and fries for free on November 11.

Chili’s

Veterans can choose one of seven free dishes for free on November 11: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta or a salad with a bowl of chili or soup.

Cracker Barrel

On November 11, veterans receive a complimentary crafted coffee, a traditional espresso beverage (available iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active duty military can get a free donut on November 11.

Little Ceasar’s

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on November 11, veterans and active military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda. Just mention the deal at check-out to get the free meal.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant is offering all service men and women a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day, November 11.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on November 11. Appetizers include: Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza and Signature Shrimp Cocktail.

Red Robin

The burger chain is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11 for veterans and active-duty service members.

Texas Roadhouse

Active, former and retired military are invited to enjoy one entree at lunch for free. Click the link above to see the options.