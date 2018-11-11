× New details released in southwest Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released more details in an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured.

On Saturday, just before 5:45 p.m., officers received a call to an address near SW 59th and Walker in reference to a man with a gun.

Officers were provided with the suspect description of a white male wearing camouflage clothing.

Sergeants Mohammed Tobiai and Matthew Finley and Officer Nicholas Finley found the suspect, James Emanuel Drake, in a field behind the address officers were given.

According to police, Drake presented a gun and that’s when officers discharged their weapons and struck Drake.

Drake fell to the ground and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries.

Sgts. Tobiai, who has 6 years of service, and Finely, who also has 6 years of service, as well as Officer Mills, 2 years of service, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.