OSBI: Investigation underway into fatal officer-involved shooting in Wagoner

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Wagoner County.

On Sunday, at about 9:15 a.m., a Wagoner police officer made a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup truck for driving erratically.

Officials say Elisha Edward Kelley, 52, “exited his truck and refused to follow verbal commands,” and started to become “aggressive and charged at the officer.”

The officer fired multiple rounds with his handgun, striking Kelley multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The OSBI is investigating the incident and the district attorney’s office will determine the justification of the shooting.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Kelley’s death.