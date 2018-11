Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's running game was a big part of why the Sooners beat Oklahoma State 48-47 in the Bedlam game in Norman Saturday.

Two Sooners rushed for at least 100 yards, with Kennedy Brooks going for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Trey Sermon for 124 for and two scores.

Kyler Murray added 66 yards rushing and OU ran for 353 yards as a team.

Nate Feken reports from Norman.