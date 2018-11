× Sooners Stay Put in Polls

Oklahoma remained number 6 in both major college football polls released on Sunday.

The Sooners beat Oklahoma State 48-47 in Norman on Saturday to improve to 9-1 on the season.

OU hosts Kansas in their final home game of the season next Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Alabama remains number one in both the Associated Press and coaches polls.

The top seven in the AP poll and top six in the coaches poll remained the same as last week.