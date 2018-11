Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard experienced the highs and lows of Bedlam football all in one game.

Hubbard led OSU in rushing with 22 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

He also fumbled late in the game, helping set up Oklahoma's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in the Sooners' 48-47 win on Saturday.

Dylan Buckingham reports from Norman.