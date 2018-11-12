× 1 dies after officer-involved shooting in Muskogee restaurant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Police in eastern Oklahoma said a man has died after an officer shot him inside a Muskogee restaurant.

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Muskogee, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

The Muskogee Police Department said officers went to the eatery to arrest a man for outstanding warrants.

Authorities said an officer was attempting to handcuff the man when he turned and pulled out a small handgun. The officer then fired his weapon.

Officer Lincoln Anderson said the man died at the restaurant. Anderson said neither the officer involved nor anyone else in the restaurant was injured.

Neither the deceased man nor the officer were immediately identified. Details about the outstanding warrants were also not immediately released.