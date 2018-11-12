× Armed robbery suspect shot, killed; 3 Oklahoma City officers on paid leave after shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed robbery suspect is dead after he was shot and killed by police on the city’s south side Monday night, officials said.

Oklahoma City Police were called to a cell phone store in the 200 block of SW 44th shortly after 5:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. According to police, the clerk said a man came into the store with a hand gun and was able to get away with a number of items in the store, including a tracking device. The clerk was able to direct officers to the suspect’s location, six block to the east, in the 400 block of SE 44th.

Police said the officers chased to suspect on foot to the north side of SE 44th street, across from a strip mall, where he was confronted by the officers.

“We know they were yelling ‘drop the gun,’ ‘don’t reach for it.’ We know that kind of terminology was being used. but we don’t know exactly what all took place until we interview the officers and be able to go through everything that we have,” said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews.

“We did have three officers that opened fire, that discharged their firearms and — at this point — it’s very early on in the investigation, there’s no way we would be able to tell you — at this point — how many shots were fired, or how many times the suspect was hit.”

The man was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, police said. Mathews said the three officers were wearing body cameras, and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The involved officers that discharged their firearms, they cannot be interviewed at this point. So we really don’t know what took place. They get interviewed in two days and then we’ll know more then.”