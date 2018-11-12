Arrest made in connection to man’s death, El Reno police say

EL RENO, Okla. – El Reno police say an arrest has been made in connection to a man’s death.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Stone Glen Drive at around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 28, for a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Matthew Little Elk unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police announced 26-year-old Dylan Elledge, 26, of El Reno, was arrested on November 9 on a complaint of manslaughter in Elk’s death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Little Elk died from a subdural hematoma caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Police believe Elk died as a result of an altercation that had occurred.

Elledge is currently being held in the El Reno City jail on a $26,000 bond. Formal charges will be presented to the district attorney.