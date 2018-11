Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 501 yards on Saturday against Oklahoma, more than any OSU quarterback has ever thrown for in a Bedlam game.

Cornelius and the Cowboys didn't get the win though, losing 48-47, in part to a failed 2-point conversion attempt with 1:03 to play that could have given OSU the lead.

Dylan Buckingham reports from Norman.