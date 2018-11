LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators say they believe a body found behind the WinStar Casino is a missing Texas man.

Emergency managers with the Chickasaw Nation told KXII that K9s found the remains of a man behind the casino on Sunday night.

Officials say the 29-year-old Gainesville man was reported missing in late September.

A few weeks ago, investigators found his car parked at the WinStar Casino parking lot.

At this point, foul play is not suspected in his death.