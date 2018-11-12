Brother of Ohio boy who passed away from brain cancer critically injured after being hit by vehicles 

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The brother of a little boy, who got an early Christmas before passing away from brain cancer last month, is in critical condition after he was hit by vehicles.

Todd Allen, father of Brody Allen, a 2-year-old boy who celebrated Christmas early after a brain cancer diagnosis, announced on Facebook that one of his other son’s, Andrew “Drew” Allen, was in critical condition. He says Andrew was hit by two vehicles while crossing a street not far from the family’s home on November 5.

Andrew was taken to the hospital in critical condition with traumatic brain injury, damage to his heart and lungs, multiple compound fractures to both of his legs, damage to his kidneys, a small laceration to his spleen, a broken shoulder blade, and a dislocated/broken collar bone.

Andrew’s accident happened 11 days after the Allen family laid Brody to rest. Brody lost his battle to brain cancer on October 19.

“Eleven days ago we buried our youngest son Brody. Today Shilo and I are again in the hospital facing the very real reality that we may lose another son. Our grief and pain is simply indescribable right now. We desperately need your help. Your prayers helped carry us through Brodys fight with Brain Cancer. They continue to support us as we grieve his passing just a few days ago. Today as I sit at Andrew’s hospital bedside I know that I am not strong enough to do this on my own. Please, if your inclined, pray for Andrew’s healing and recovery. I don’t care what faith, language, religion, or perspective in life you come from. Your prayers, thoughts and well wishes carried us and more importantly, I believe, gave Brody the strength and a little extra time, to live his last days to the fullest with absolute joy. Please, we need your help again. It’s unfathomable that I am asking this of you today. Please pray for Andrew and our family. We cannot do this without you. Thank you all so much. God bless you and your families,” Todd Allen posted on Facebook on November 8.



Since the accident, Andrew underwent surgery on his legs, which was a success. He was returned to the Intensive Care Unit to rest where his vitals are stable.

“No set backs & two major surgeries successfully completed. Little by little, moment by moment, he’s fighting and progressing. Thank you all for your continued prayers. I’m humbled by all the love and compassion you all have shown my family. Thank you,” said Todd Allen on November 11.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.