‘Code word,’ girl’s quick thinking credited with preventing kidnapping

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – An Arizona girl’s gut instinct and her quick thinking may have saved her from a potential kidnapping.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was walking at a park with a friend when a man driving a white SUV pulled up beside them.

The man told the girl that her brother was in a bad accident and she needed to go with him.

However, the 11-year-old girl says something didn’t seem right. At that point, she asked the stranger for the ‘code word,’ a word that her family created for emergency situations.

“We actually just came up with it a few months ago,” Brenda James, the girl’s mother, told KPNX.

When the man didn’t know the word, the child took off and ran home.

“I never thought it would be used and I’m very proud of her for remembering that,” James said.

So far, no arrests have been made but the sheriff’s office is investigating.