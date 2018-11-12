Cooking with Kyle: Eggnog waffles with cinnamon whipped cream

These fluffy waffles are a perfect breakfast or brunch treat, and feature a subtle eggnog flavor which is perfect for holiday dining!
Ingredients
- 2 C flour
- 3 t baking powder
- 1 t salt
- 2 T brown sugar
- 1 t nutmeg
- 2 C eggnog
- 1/2 C vegetable oil
- 2 t vanilla extract
- 2 eggs, separated
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, combine and sift together flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, thoroughly whisk together eggnog, oil, vanilla and egg yolks. In a third bowl, beat egg whites on high speed until firm peaks appear.
- Add wet ingredients to dry, reserving the egg whites.
- Stir until combined, then carefully fold in egg whites. Do not overmix.
- Ladle batter on to preheated waffle iron lightly sprayed with pan spray.
- Cook 3-5 minutes until done to desired crispness.
- Top with syrup of choice, and/or:
Cinnamon Chantilly Cream:
- 2 C (1/2 quart) heavy cream
- 1/3 C sugar
- 1.5 t cinnamon
- 1 t nutmeg
- 1/2 t vanilla extract
In a chilled bowl, beat cream on high speed, slowly adding additional ingredients. Beat until stiff peaks form.