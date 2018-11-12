Live: KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Up to the minute closings and delays

Cooking with Kyle: Eggnog waffles with cinnamon whipped cream

Posted 4:30 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, November 12, 2018

These fluffy waffles are a perfect breakfast or brunch treat, and feature a subtle eggnog flavor which is perfect for holiday dining!

Ingredients 

  • 2 C flour
  • 3 t baking powder
  • 1 t salt
  • 2 T brown sugar
  • 1 t nutmeg
  • 2 C eggnog
  • 1/2 C vegetable oil
  • 2 t vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs, separated

Directions

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine and sift together flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, thoroughly whisk together eggnog, oil, vanilla and egg yolks. In a third bowl, beat egg whites on high speed until firm peaks appear.
  2. Add wet ingredients to dry, reserving the egg whites.
  3. Stir until combined, then carefully fold in egg whites. Do not overmix.
  4. Ladle batter on to preheated waffle iron lightly sprayed with pan spray.
  5. Cook 3-5 minutes until done to desired crispness.
  6. Top with syrup of choice, and/or:

Cinnamon Chantilly Cream:

  • 2 C (1/2 quart) heavy cream
  • 1/3 C sugar
  • 1.5 t cinnamon
  • 1 t nutmeg
  • 1/2 t vanilla extract

In a chilled bowl, beat cream on high speed, slowly adding additional ingredients. Beat until stiff peaks form.