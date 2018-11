× Crews extinguish house fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews extinguished a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area near NW 63rd and May just after 1 p.m.

Fire officials said smoke was visible upon arrival around the single-story home.

It was quickly put out, and there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.