× Driving, heating tips for Oklahomans as snow storm moves through state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although it is only November, it is starting to look like December as snow moves through the Sooner State.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Oklahoma until Monday afternoon.

Click here for a live look at KFOR’s interactive traffic map.

As the snow storm moves to the East, drivers are encouraged to remember designated snow routes and create a disaster kit for their cars.

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Turn off your automatic sprinkler systems.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Safely use alternative heating sources

Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries annually.

Give space heaters their space. Keep combustible material at least three feet away from the heater.

Keep all combustible materials off of floor furnaces.

Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.

Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces.

Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox.

Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.

Never use your oven to heat your home.