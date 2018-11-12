× Energy company donates $5,000 to purchase coats for low-income students

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures dip below freezing, dozens of children in Oklahoma City received new coats, courtesy of a generous donation.

On Monday, members of Gulport Energy visited Van Buren Elementary School to donate new winter coats to the students as part of the ‘Coat-A-Kid campaign.’

“Gulfport is committed to giving back to the vibrant communities where we live and operate,” said External Relations Coordinator, Courtney Dickens. “Projects such as Coat-A-Kid have a significant impact and this is Gulfport’s second year partnering with the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools on this initiative. Gulfport looks forward to providing coats to students at Van Buren Elementary School and is excited to see the positive impacts created by this project,” she added.

“On behalf of Van Buren Elementary, I would like to thank Gulfport Energy for your generous contribution of winter coats for all of our bulldogs in South OKC,” said Amparo Macías, Principal at Van Buren Elementary. “The coats will help to keep many little ones warm here at Van Buren during the winter months. Words cannot express the deep gratitude we have for your organization and the help provided by the Foundation for OKCPS in the coordination of making it possible for our students to obtain these winter coats. Now our students will be able to walk warmly to and from school during the winter months,” she added.

The coats totaled more than $5,000.

The Coat-A-Kid program seeks donations from community partners to purchase hundreds of new winter coats for students in low-income families. This year, the goal is to reach $130,000. So far, $88,000 has been donated.