Family desperate after man was found stabbed and left for dead near metro gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY - Family of a man found stabbed and left for dead are speaking out for the first time while police still search for answers.

Frankie Washington was found near NW 16th and Meridian near 7/11 Wednesday morning with several stab wounds. After he was rushed to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

“Justice will be served for him,” said his sister, Melvita Prince. Prince spoke to News 4 via Skype. She and Washington are from Florida. She and the family he left behind are trying to make sense of what happened, hoping someone will come forward with information to help police.

Washington was found with multiple stab wounds in his arm. Police said they believe he was stabbed at another location, then possible brought to the spot where he was discovered.

“It just broke my heart,” Prince said. “A piece of me is just gone.”

Frankie was a trucker, spending most of his time on the road so he could provide for his four children.

“He just was trying to make an honest living,” Prince said, “and they just took that away from us, took him away.”

The circumstances surround his death are still a mystery.

“He always would call us in the middle of the night that the truck broke down or something was wrong with it, and so I would tell him, ‘Get somewhere safe and call me, let me know your whereabouts or whatnot,’” Prince said. “I didn’t think something like this would happen. Not at all.”

The night before he was found, his final words to his sister came out of the blue, as a loving text.

“He just said ‘You’re a good woman, Melvita,’ so I don’t know if he knew something, or if he felt something that it was going to be his last day or something, I don't know," Prince said, "but he texted me that and he texted our mother as well."

Even through the heartbreak, it's hard for Prince to remember her brother, who saw her through high school, college, and joining the military, without a smile on her face.

"I talked to him just about everyday, and the only thing he wanted to do was get home to those kids," Prince said. "I`m trying to hold it together myself, keep my composure, but it`s just so hard to have that hard experience, because I`m just dying inside."

Now Washington's family is determined to see justice for a man they know didn't deserve to die this way.

"He had a purpose, and he was a hard working man," Prince said. "It`s just not right for someone to take a life, any life."