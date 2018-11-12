In honor of Veteran’s Day, more than 30 new citizens welcomed at Tuttle Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. - As we honor our veterans, for some, the holiday had an extra special meaning. They became U.S. Citizens at Tuttle Middle School.

"I'm gonna be proud to call myself an American," said Luis Cervantas, one of dozens becoming a U.S. citizen at Tuttle Middle School.

Cervantas left his home country of Bolivia at the age of 16. Just three years later, he joined the Army and served for eight years.

"I feel that I have the pride and honor to say that I served this country, this land of the free, an American way of life," he said.

For others, they said it's been a dream decades in the making.

"From 15 years old, 16 years old, she dreamed to come to America for freedom, for study, she just loved America," said Minoo Kiani, whose sister became citizen.

For keynote speaker, U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant Eric Harmon, it's a day close to his heart.

Harmon's parents migrated to the U.S. from Guyana when he was just 6 years old. They had to leave Harmon and his brothers behind for three years before they were able to meet the requirements to bring them to the U.S.

"I said, 'Dad, why America?' He said this: 'The United States is a land of opportunities, a land where dreams can come true - if you're willing to work hard for it,'" Harmon said.

The Oklahoma Field Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services partnered with Tuttle Middle School for the Naturalization Ceremony.

The 38 citizenship candidates originated from 22 countries.