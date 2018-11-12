× “It looks bad on Norman, it looks bad on Stillwater,” OSU student allegedly writes racial slur on receipt

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma State University student allegedly left a racial slur on his receipt in place of his signature, which is now at the center of a viral tweet.

An employee at Logie’s On The Corner, a bar on Campus Corner at the University of Oklahoma, tweeted a photo of the receipt early Sunday evening stating in part: “After working a 16 hour shift yesterday I was delighted to see that one of Stillwater’s very own decided to leave a heart warming note at the bottom of his receipt… Next time you can stay in Stillwater because we don’t need your racist kind around here.”

The tweet has been shared nearly 5,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

“It’s just kind of sad people still think that way, act that way and he had the audacity to tell her that,” said OU student Justin McCowan. “It looks bad on Norman, it looks bad on Stillwater.”

Molly Macke, also a student at OU, saw it for the first time Monday.

“I just think it’s completely unacceptable and beyond that, it’s shocking to me that we’re in 2018 and people are still writing things like that and doing things like that,” Macke told News 4. “Even if it is a joke, you just have to realize that it’s a joke between you and your friends, but it’s not a joke to anybody else, and it’s not a joke to that person and the way it affects them hurts them, especially if you’re writing a note like that, they don’t know you’re joking. They didn’t hear your tone of voice. It’s not okay if you were joking but especially in that situation.”

The official OSU Twitter account replied to the employee’s tweet directly and also sent News 4 this statement:

“Oklahoma State University is aware of this incredibly hurtful and insensitive action on the part of one of its students. These actions do not represent or reflect the university’s values or its diverse community. OSU leadership is in communication with the student to ensure he is aware of the gravity of his actions and the impact racially insensitive words and actions can have on others and himself.”

OSU’s Delta Tau Delta chapter also released a statement Sunday saying the member was expelled through a unanimous vote.