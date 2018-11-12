Low temperatures mean high frozen pipe risks in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - With lows on Monday night expected close to 20 degrees, it's time to take precautions against frozen pipes.

"When the temperatures get below freezing, you start thinking about it. Drip the faucet. If it's really cold for a really long time, you might even put the faucet at a trickle," said Colin Frasier of Cherokee Plumbing.

Frasier said, really, only pipes next to exterior walls are in need of attention.

"You can open up your cabinet doors for your sinks," he said.

That circulates warm air from inside the house around the pipes, but the best way to guard against frozen plumbing...

"I know people want to save energy but, honestly, it's probably better to just turn the heat up," Frasier said.

But, that won't help with the plumbing outdoors though, so what is the best advice for the outside faucets?

"Don't turn them on, and make sure your hose isn't connected to them," Frasier said.

Frasier said those foam covers are fine to use but their best purpose is making sure the hoses are off the faucets.

Now, if you do have a frozen pipe that hasn't burst, you can use a blow drier or space heater to slowly thaw it - but that can be dangerous.

"Be really careful. We don't want anybody to burn their house down just because they are trying to thaw their pipes out," Frasier said.

Frasier also said people living in more rural areas with wells need to make sure that well house stays warm.