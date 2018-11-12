Man arrested after allegedly chasing complete stranger along I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying ordeal for a metro woman when she was followed by a complete stranger on her drive home from work.

Police say 47-year-old Michael Rambin was aggressively chasing the woman, even gesturing at her from his truck.

"I've had someone following me ever since I left work, and hes' driving very erratically," the victim told 911 dispatchers.

Officials say it started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night when a woman was leaving her job in downtown Oklahoma City and a man started following her.

"I can't get away from him no matter what way I go or how fast I get over, he's almost hitting cars following me," she said.

The victim was heading westbound on I-40, and Rambin was driving closely behind her. Investigators say the woman doesn't know Rambin and she told officers that she was "afraid for her life."

"This cop's trying to pull him over and he won't quit following me," she said.

Police were ultimately able to arrest Rambin at a shopping center near the interstate.