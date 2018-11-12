× ODOT crews salting highways, bridges across the state

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. – As snow continues to fall in parts of the Sooner State, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they are still treating several highways across the state.

Crews are applying salt and sand to bridges in the following counties:

Cimarron

Texas

Beaver

Harper

Ellis

Woodward

Alfalfa

Woods

Major

Roger Mills

Beckham

Custer

Harmon

Kiowa

Washita

Greer

Dewey

Blaine

Caddo

Comanche

Cotton

Murray

Grady

Grant

Kay

Garfield

Noble

Kingfisher

Logan

Canadian

Okmulgee

Wagoner

Muskogee

McIntosh

Adair.

Drivers should stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, and allow extra space between vehicles. Be aware of black ice, be patient and plan trips ahead.