ODOT crews salting highways, bridges across the state
CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. – As snow continues to fall in parts of the Sooner State, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they are still treating several highways across the state.
Crews are applying salt and sand to bridges in the following counties:
- Cimarron
- Texas
- Beaver
- Harper
- Ellis
- Woodward
- Alfalfa
- Woods
- Major
- Roger Mills
- Beckham
- Custer
- Harmon
- Kiowa
- Washita
- Greer
- Dewey
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Murray
- Grady
- Grant
- Kay
- Garfield
- Noble
- Kingfisher
- Logan
- Canadian
- Okmulgee
- Wagoner
- Muskogee
- McIntosh
- Adair.
Drivers should stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, and allow extra space between vehicles. Be aware of black ice, be patient and plan trips ahead.
