Oklahoma City man dies day before his wedding in St. Lucia road accident

ANSE LA RAYE, St. Lucia – An Oklahoma City man was killed in a road accident in St. Lucia – a day before he was supposed to get married.

According to St. Lucia News Online, 42-year-old Reubin Turner was driving a rented Suzuki with three other passengers when the vehicle “plunged over a precipice near Ti Kaye Resort and Spa” on November 8. Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

Turner was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The three other passengers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Turner was set to tie the knot on November 9.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.