Oklahoma school receives donations, support after barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASHION, Okla. - An Oklahoma schools' superintendent says students have received "overwhelming" support after a weekend fire destroyed a barn and killed livestock.

Cashion Schools Superintendent Sammy Jackson said Monday that pledges to replace property and animals destroyed in Saturday's fire have come from as far away as Georgia.

Jackson says three show hogs, a sheep and a goat have already been replaced. He says the school district is "humbled by the support."

Jackson says the district suspended donations after its insurer tentatively agreed to replace all school and personal property destroyed by fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, but all five animals that were inside the barn died of smoke inhalation. Jackson says the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

"It was just heartbreaking to see and know that you could do nothing. You just had to sit by and watch this building burn and there was nothing that you could do," Cashion High School FFA President Keegan Hertensen told News 4.

Cashion is about 25 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Cashion Schools FFA used the barn.