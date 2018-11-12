× Oklahomans battle first snow of the season

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans battled snow during their morning commute.

Snow hit many parts of the state early Monday morning.

“I just try to slow down and stay in the slow lane, you know. Then all the other guys were in a hurry to pass me,” Carlos Martinez said.

Martinez commutes to OKC from Cashion every morning for work.

He told News 4 he was prepared for the snow Monday morning.

“It’s a long drive,” Martinez said. “I gave myself some extra time.”

Other drivers weren’t as prepared.

“Didn’t know it snowed in Oklahoma,” Lorinda Brown, who is traveling from California to Indiana, said.

ODOT had salt and sand trucks out treating the roads Monday.

ODOT officials want to remind drivers to stay at least 200 feet behind their trucks when they’re treating the roads, leave plenty of space between yourself and the car in front of you, and allow yourself some extra travel time.