Slick roadways wreak havoc on drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers across the metro have had a tough time traveling on the slick highways as a snow storm moves through the state.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were busy on Monday morning, responding to a series of accidents as people attempted to get to work.

Crews were forced to shut down part of I-40 near Choctaw Rd. after a semi-truck rolled over, throwing debris into the opposite lanes of traffic.

News 4 storm trackers headed to the scene got stuck to traffic from that wreck, which was backed up for miles.

Troopers also responded to an accident near MacArthur Blvd. and Airport Rd. where a car went off the roadway and became entangled in a guard rail.

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow on the slick roads, and prepare for delays on their way to work.

Click here to see a live interactive traffic map.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have been busy treating the roads and bridges with sand and salt. Officials say you should stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment so those crews can maneuver and spread salt on the roads safely.

Also, allow extra space between your vehicle and the car in front of you.

Crews say you should always be mindful of black ice in these weather conditions and be patient.