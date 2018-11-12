× Sooners Rally to Beat Former Kruger Assistant

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team took a double digit lead, lost it, then took charge down the stretch to beat Texas-San Antonio 87-67 on Monday night at the Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

It was the second straight matchup to start the season featuring OU head coach Lon Kruger against one of his former assistants.

Steve Henson is in his third season as the UTSA head coach.

OU led by 10 at halftime, then the Roadrunners got going early in the second half to take a 48-46 lead.

The Sooners responded with a 27-7 run to blow the game open.

OU was led by Christian James, who had 24 points and made three 3-pointers.

Graduate transfer guard Aaron Calixte added 18 points, with Brady Manek scoring 10 and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Kristian Doolittle added 8 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sooners shot 51 percent from the field and made 8-of-19 from three point range.

UTSA shot just 36 percent overall from the field, and missed their first 16 attempts.

Oklahoma improves to 2-0 and will play their home opener Sunday vs. Wofford at 1:00 pm.

This was the first time since the 1938-39 season Oklahoma had opened with two true road games outside the state of Oklahoma.