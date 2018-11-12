× Stan Lee, co-created of Marvel Comics, dies at 95

Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics, has passed away, according to TMZ.

Early Monday morning, TMZ reports that an ambulance rushed to Stan Lee’s Hollywood Hills home, but Lee later died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Lee started Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961. He ultimately created The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther and The Avengers.

Many younger comic fans may recognize Lee from the cameo appearances he has made in each of the Marvel movies.

Lee was 95-years-old.