Thunder Burn the Suns to Return to Win Column

The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a quick start, survived their opponent’s third quarter surge, then pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder went on a 22-0 run in the first quarter to build a 19-point lead after the period.

The lead grew to 27 late in the first half, with Paul George leading the way by hitting five of his team high six three-pointers in the first half.

George finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Suns stormed back in the second half, cutting the deficit to eight early in the fourth quarter before OKC closed strong with a series of dunks by Hamidou Diallo, Jerami Grant and Steven Adams.

Grant got one of his dunks off a lob off the glass from George on the break.

Besides George, three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Dennis Schroder had 20 points, Steven Adams had 18 points and 7 rebounds, and Grant 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder were 13-of-27 from three point range and shot 47 percent from the field for the game.

OKC hit of 19 of 20 free throws.

Russell Westbrook once again did not play as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle.

Monday was his 30th birthday.

The Thunder improved to 8-5 on the season and have won eight of their last nine games.

OKC hosts the New York Knicks Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.