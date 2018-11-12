Tower Theatre enters partnership with Dallas theater

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the state’s most recognizable theaters is entering into a partnership with a Texas theater in hopes of attracting world-class talent to Oklahoma City.

The Tower Theatre opened in 1937 and is one of Oklahoma City’s original movie houses. After closing its doors in 1989, it opened briefly over the years before it was purchased in 2005.

It took 14 years to renovate before it was acquired by Pivot Project in 2014.

Now, the owners of the historic theater hope to attract world-class talent after entering an official partnership with the Granada Theater. The Granada Theater is a live-music venue in Dallas.