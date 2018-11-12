Toy Story 4 to hit theaters in Summer 2019

Live Interactive traffic map
Posted 10:50 am, November 12, 2018

Get ready to see Woody, Buzz and the whole Toy Story gang on the big screen again in the film’s fourth movie this summer!

According to Disney-Pixar, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.