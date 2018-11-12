Toy Story 4 to hit theaters in Summer 2019

Get ready to see Woody, Buzz and the whole Toy Story gang on the big screen again in the film’s fourth movie this summer!

According to Disney-Pixar, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.