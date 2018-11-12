× Two State Players Up for Top Receiver Award

Two players from the state of Oklahoma are among the 11 semifinalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver.

Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown and Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace are among the 11 in contention.

Brown has 53 catches for 956 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Brown has five games of at least 130 yards receiving.

Wallace has 68 catches for 1,282 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Wallace leads the nation in yards per reception, 100-yard games and 200-yard games.

Three finalists will be named on November 19, with the winner announced December 6.