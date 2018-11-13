12-year-old Oklahoma boy wanting to find forever family 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kyle is not only absolutely adorable, but very easy-going.

When this 12-year-old isn't playing sports, he's still enjoying the outdoors.

"I like to jump on the trampoline and swing,” he said.

Kyle lives at a foster home in the country - a perfect place for a kid who loves nature.

“I like living in the country,” Kyle said. "Just getting to play in the woods."

He says he also loves horses, dogs and pigs, but dogs are his favorite. He'd love to have one of his own.

In the meantime, he's thinking about what he'd like to do with his life.

"I want to be like a firefighter or something," Kyle said. "Just to help other people."

He's a caring sweet boy who wants to help others, but first, he needs someone to help him. A family to guide him through life's challenges.

Something he hasn't had in almost six years being under DHS custody.

"So that I can have a forever home,” Kyle said. "Just having a family to talk to and stuff."

A family with brothers and sisters who can enjoy spending time together, such as playing Monopoly.

A simple request many of us take for granted - for a boy just looking for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Kyle, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

OKDHS is still desperately in need of more foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

