× 19-year-old arrested following deadly motorcycle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a wreck that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

On Nov. 11, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to an accident along S.W. 53rd St. and S. McKinley Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw 19-year-old Alan Diaz standing on the corner and the body of 29-year-old Manuel Cass in the street.

According to the arrest affidavit, Diaz said that he was stopped at a stop sign on McKinley, looked both ways and then drove into the intersection where the crash occurred.

“While I was at the collision scene, I observed around 10 feet of tire marks where [Cass] tried to stop his motorcycle just to the east of S. McKinley Avenue on S.W. 53rd Street,” the report states.

It also says that Diaz drove his truck about 60 feet after the crash before stopping.

The report noted that Cass’ motorcycle was destroyed and multiple plastic pieces were laying in the road. Cass’ helmet was split, and it appeared as though he died almost immediately after the impact.

A man who witnessed the aftermath of the crash told police that several people ran from Diaz’s truck after the crash. Diaz denied that, saying there was only one other person inside the vehicle.

Authorities ultimately learned that Diaz does not have a valid driver’s license. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on that complaint.